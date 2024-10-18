Previous
Everyday ghosts that we often ignore by joysabin
Photo 2973

Everyday ghosts that we often ignore

I discovered a new app for my iPhone. It uses long exposure to create a blur. It is called reetake, not free but it has potential, at least in my book.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
