Photo 2971
The cracks of movement
Some more play with the radial lens for my iPhone
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
1
0
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
4th October 2024 1:17pm
Tags
b&w
,
blur
,
arrow
Beverley
ace
Wow interesting… cool insge
October 16th, 2024
