Bodie re-edit by joysabin
Photo 2970

Bodie re-edit

A film image from 1984 that has been edited with the NIK 7 Silver efex. I am currently utilizing the 30 day free trial. I have been using the Silver efex pro 2 and I am amazed at the capabilities of NIK 7.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Beverley ace
Very interesting
October 16th, 2024  
