Photo 2875
Shadows take in the art
I attended two open receptions in town last evening. During the Artists talk in the 2nd one, I noticed these shadows. I honestly don't know if this composition works or not but as I am behind in posting (again !! ) I decided to run with it.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
12th July 2024 6:22pm
shadows
