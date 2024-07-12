Previous
Shadows take in the art by joysabin
Shadows take in the art

I attended two open receptions in town last evening. During the Artists talk in the 2nd one, I noticed these shadows. I honestly don't know if this composition works or not but as I am behind in posting (again !! ) I decided to run with it.
12th July 2024

@joysabin
