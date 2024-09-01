Looking up and I saw

I set out downtown for a different image but looked up and saw this guy. How could I not.....



Happy Anniversary - today starts year 10. I am going to drastically change things up this year. I have decided to work on series for each month. As many of you have probably noticed I've hit a creative wall in the past few months. I have learned so very much from being a part of the fabulous photographic and most supportive community over the past 9 years so now I feel that it is time that I take a different approach to my work. I am hoping to explore a topic of work in depth each month or so. I am going to try visually explore sound this month. I am not sure if I will succeed. Even when someone falls flat on their face, they are moving forward.