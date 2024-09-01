Previous
Looking up and I saw by joysabin
Photo 2926

Looking up and I saw

I set out downtown for a different image but looked up and saw this guy. How could I not.....

Happy Anniversary - today starts year 10. I am going to drastically change things up this year. I have decided to work on series for each month. As many of you have probably noticed I've hit a creative wall in the past few months. I have learned so very much from being a part of the fabulous photographic and most supportive community over the past 9 years so now I feel that it is time that I take a different approach to my work. I am hoping to explore a topic of work in depth each month or so. I am going to try visually explore sound this month. I am not sure if I will succeed. Even when someone falls flat on their face, they are moving forward.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
You definitely couldn't resist - it's fabulous
Good luck with your theme months :)
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise