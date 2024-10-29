Sign up
Photo 2984
Forgotten
A simple clay pot, forgotten and fall apart. I used brushstroke app to give it some character
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
clay pot
,
brushstroke app
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and processing.
October 30th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much. I mentioned to the owner that I took a picture of the broken pot on her porch. She was worried, what broken pot? She had some very nice hand made pots just behind where I took my shot.
October 30th, 2024
