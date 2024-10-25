Previous
Before the rain by joysabin
Photo 2980

Before the rain

Snuck a short walk in before the rain tonight
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Diana ace
That sky is so lovely, beautifully framed.
October 26th, 2024  
