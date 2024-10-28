Previous
Fast River by joysabin
Fast River

Yesterday was the 2nd annual Witches Float. A courageous group of women dress up as witches and paddle board and kayak down the Willamette River. I had decided to not get there too early since last year I waited a good amount of time but the river had different ideas this year. The witches did start on time but the swiftness of the current allowed them to really float fast. I arrived just as most were beginning to take their gear out of the water and go home. I did snag a couple of shots and also told some of the participants how brave they were.
@joysabin
Such an unexpected scene!
October 29th, 2024  
Very cool!
October 29th, 2024  
How wonderful: waterborne witches, in kayaks not on brooms!!
October 29th, 2024  
Fun pic
October 29th, 2024  
Neat shot! That must be something to see.
October 29th, 2024  
The motion blur really makes them look “witchy”.
October 29th, 2024  
