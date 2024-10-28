Fast River

Yesterday was the 2nd annual Witches Float. A courageous group of women dress up as witches and paddle board and kayak down the Willamette River. I had decided to not get there too early since last year I waited a good amount of time but the river had different ideas this year. The witches did start on time but the swiftness of the current allowed them to really float fast. I arrived just as most were beginning to take their gear out of the water and go home. I did snag a couple of shots and also told some of the participants how brave they were.