Whats left by joysabin
Photo 2881

Whats left

What a week its been I visited family in Coos Bay then had family come to my place for a while so, I haven't posted in a while.

This is near Bay Front Landing, a campground that has fixed structures, airstream trailers to rent and campsites if you bring your own RV. My sister rented an AirStream which was like glamping to me. I had never stayed in one before, they are nice and rather roomy for a trailer.

This is the pilings from an old lumber mill along the western side of Coos Bay, near where I glamped.

I also was experimenting with ND filters for my Lensbaby 35mm wide angle.
Mysterious and dreamy.
