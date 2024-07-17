Sign up
Photo 2880
Emerging
In the process of organizing my gear, I found macro filters for my lensbabies and off I went. This an IR using a +4 macro.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
4
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3246
photos
144
followers
162
following
789% complete
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
17th July 2024 11:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
lensbaby
,
soft focus
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
July 17th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh lovely shapes and softness.
July 17th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice composition… looks great with the soft background.
July 17th, 2024
