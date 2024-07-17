Previous
Emerging by joysabin
Emerging

In the process of organizing my gear, I found macro filters for my lensbabies and off I went. This an IR using a +4 macro.
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Beverley ace
Brilliant
July 17th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh lovely shapes and softness.
July 17th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice composition… looks great with the soft background.
July 17th, 2024  
