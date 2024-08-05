Previous
Tiny bit of Garden Zen by joysabin
Tiny bit of Garden Zen

I visited a friend's garden yesterday. She is a master gardener and her garden is a cornucopia of plants and ideas. This little spot just along the back wall but intrigued me.
Chris Cook
A lovely spot.
August 7th, 2024  
Diana
I love the wall, a great and interesting spot.
August 7th, 2024  
