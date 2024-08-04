Sign up
Photo 2898
And he's safe
We attended Fan Appreciation Night for the Corvallis Knights, a summer baseball league for college players. It was a nice way to spend a cooler summer evening, only in the low 80's(26c). They won too!
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
baseball
,
slow shutter app
Rob Falbo
Very cool photo.
August 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such amazing processing, fabulous image and colours.
August 5th, 2024
