And he's safe
And he's safe

We attended Fan Appreciation Night for the Corvallis Knights, a summer baseball league for college players. It was a nice way to spend a cooler summer evening, only in the low 80's(26c). They won too!
4th August 2024

Rob Falbo
Very cool photo.
August 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such amazing processing, fabulous image and colours.
August 5th, 2024  
