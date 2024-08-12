Previous
Unintentional art by joysabin
Photo 2906

Unintentional art

While munching on celery dipped in Catalina salad dressing I made art- okay its really a splash and a mess but who cares?
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise