Previous
Next
New neighbor by joysabin
Photo 2908

New neighbor

Not my capture but my better halves. This little one has taken up residence in one of our underground water drain pipes. We will be re-locating him/her soon.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise