Previous
27 / 365
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE
HE is the reasonI had to get Miss Shelby spayed. I don’t know who he belongs to but I caught him breaking and entering through my garage door. You notice how he was humming the theme song to Mission Impossible?
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
2
Joy's Focus
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Louise & Ken
ace
OMG, Joy! Your life is never dull and you have a magical, tongue-in-cheek way of reporting it! Should HE not be lobbed as well?!
February 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Hahaha, such a fun post!
February 2nd, 2024
