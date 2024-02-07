Previous
Next
Raindrops by joysfocus
32 / 365

Raindrops


"The weirdest thing about these raindrops, the opposite of what humans do. They take the least resistance and reach their destination too."
Poem by Lot.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise