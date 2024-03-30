Previous
Apricot Blossoms by joysfocus
75 / 365

Apricot Blossoms

My backyard tree. They are only on the trees for a few weeks. Then they fall off and the tree blossoms with green leaves. I LOVE Spring time!
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Joy's Focus

@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
