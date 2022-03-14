Previous
Casa Azul on a sunny day by jpweaver
Casa Azul on a sunny day

We went to Casa Azul coffee shop in north Fort Worth. We split a concha de vainilla and worked on our computers. Next time we should try the café de olla.
Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
