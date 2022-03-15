Previous
Church in Near Southside by jpweaver
6 / 365

Church in Near Southside

On my first day of Spring Break, I took a short ride around Near Southside with my camera. This is my favorite shot of the day.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
