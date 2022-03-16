Sign up
7 / 365
First Daylight Savings Time Walk
We took advantage of the extra light at the end of the day to take a walk around a nearby neighborhood. The style of this house is quite different to the ones around it, and it always catches my attention.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Jeremy Weaver
@jpweaver
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
5
365
365
ZV-1
ZV-1
Taken
14th March 2022 6:35pm
View Info
View All
Public
Tags
night
,
fort worth
,
rx100
,
antique home
