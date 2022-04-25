Previous
Lazy Sunday by jpweaver
Lazy Sunday

A sweet treat on a rainy Sunday. I stayed in most of the day, but Emily and I popped into a bakery for a lemon bar and a cinnamon roll.
Jeremy Weaver

