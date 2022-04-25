Sign up
47 / 365
Lazy Sunday
A sweet treat on a rainy Sunday. I stayed in most of the day, but Emily and I popped into a bakery for a lemon bar and a cinnamon roll.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
Jeremy Weaver
@jpweaver
47
photos
4
followers
0
following
12% complete
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ZV-1
Taken
24th April 2022 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
bakery
,
fort worth
,
rx100
