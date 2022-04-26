Sign up
48 / 365
Victorian Home
This house in our neighborhood is absolutely one of my favorites. The owner has let it fall into disrepair, but the symmetrical styling of the house is so beautiful.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Jeremy Weaver
@jpweaver
Tags
antique
,
fort worth
,
old homes
,
rx100
,
antique homes
