Previous
Next
"Life's too short to drink bad wine." by jqf
Photo 1008

"Life's too short to drink bad wine."

This seems to be the mission statement of Alresford's wine merchant, The Naked Grape, and is etched on the window glass. There's something comfortingly traditional about the colours and lighting here.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Jacquie

ace
@jqf
I don't make New Year Resolutions because I don't keep them!
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise