Happy Penguin Appreciation Day! by jqf
Photo 1054

Happy Penguin Appreciation Day!

Apparently it really is today, and these Magellanic Penguins look as if they're having a good time. Four years ago almost to the very day we went to Isla Magdalena on the Magellan Straits in Chile.
It was far too wet to take photos on my walk today.
Jacquie

I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don't last more than two weeks! Anyway, I'm back after...
