Photo 1054
Happy Penguin Appreciation Day!
Apparently it really is today, and these Magellanic Penguins look as if they're having a good time. Four years ago almost to the very day we went to Isla Magdalena on the Magellan Straits in Chile.
It was far too wet to take photos on my walk today.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
3
2015-21
Canon EOS 70D
18th January 2017 3:59pm
chile
penguin
isla
magellan
magdalena
magellanic
