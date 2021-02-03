Sign up
Photo 1068
Fenced Out
1000 Mile Walk Day 34 on Drove Lane.
There are several miles of very expensive fences and hedges going in around here.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
6
2015-21
Canon EOS 70D
3rd February 2021 2:44pm
fence
hampshire
alresford
walk1000miles
