Framed by judithg
Framed

Quite a good day to be locked down weather wise as overnight snow had been mostly, but not completely replaced by rain by dawn. Not completely because it was freezing and I paddled down to the summerhouse to turn the heating on for Nigel’s yoga and to retrieve my exercise mat for Pilates in the house. We also had a list of deliveries or varying degrees of excitement due, the best of which was a telephoto lens for Christmas. The brief interlude of sunshine created an amazing effect on our bedroom windows and also allowed a v quick test drive of the lens in the garden. I’m very pleased so far and our own little tiger will be roped in for a photo soon.

Weather: rain not warm enough to melt all the ice...
Covid: a case in the food bank team (fingers crossed will remain not actually ill). We don’t have to isolate because of the PPE etc but we are avoiding contact with others - will venture for an isolated walk when it’s fit to go out.
Good thing: Bridgerton as recommended by @happypat. Quirky, funny, romantic and absolutely beautiful to look at & listen to. Also I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be disappointed by an unhappy ending. I imagine the set designers and costume designers could not believe their budgets - absolutely stunning.
Judith Greenwood

Alison Tomlin
Nice mirror but shouldn't you have posted a photo from said new lens??
January 16th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
@fueast I very nearly did but I thought I might not get gold windows again
January 16th, 2021  
