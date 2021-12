Just dropping in with a quick photo as I try to get back on track for the end of the year. The bathroom refurb was the final straw in derailing me - I’ll stick a couple of photos back in the November album as @happypat kindly shared her renovations!Rather anxious about whether Rachel & Alison will get here on the 17th - found myself cursing Nichola Sturgeon with her 10 day quarantine bid….