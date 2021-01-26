Oranges

There is a huge building site at the West Cambridge campus where the Ray Dolby Cavendish III project is underway. Ray Dolby was born in Portland and was a pioneer of the videotape recorder before moving to Pembroke College for a PhD in physics. He went on to develop the noise reduction system & the Dolby logo appears at the screening of every movie. When he died in 2013 he bequeathed £35 million to Pembroke & four years later his family gave £75 million to the Department of Physics. This new development will replace the outdated (60’s?) Cavendish buildings & cost over £300 million. I don’t know if this part will be orange in the end but most of it definitely won’t be.



Weather: cold & cloudy

Covid: 100,000 deaths in the UK - unimaginable a year ago.

Good things: the Dolby Centre will look amazing and have space for public lecture etc - not considered with the previous buildings.