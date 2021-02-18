In the queue

Previous
The birds all seem to rock up to the feeders at the same time so the robins queue up on the kennel that Nigel made Monty (who never went in it but the cat loves it). Not the best photo because I took it through a window but I’ve not exactly been spoilt for choice today.

Weather: a day of two halves, unfortunately the wrong way round for my plans...
Covid: lockdown making me tired (I realise that that is a luxury) - apparently it’s because we don’t know where the finish line is...
Good thing: online Pilates to justify not walking in torrential rain.
Alison Tomlin ace
Looks a very sweet and patient robin. Agreed on the Covid tiredness. Its lack of stimulus i think. A friend was saying last night that he had to drive to work (less than 30 miles) and he found it a bit much. We've got out of the habit of doing anything.
February 18th, 2021  
LucyDolittle ace
He is superb. Standing there like a plump little soldier.
Fav
February 18th, 2021  
