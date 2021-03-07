Previous
New beginnings by judithg
New beginnings

I’ve made good progress with the report I’m writing so I ventured down to the greenhouse. I’ve planted 5 each of 3 types of tomatoes and some outdoor cucumbers. They are in a heated propagator but I have more seed in case of disaster at some point. I have courgette, beans and squash for a bit later in the month. It’s nice to get started again though the greenhouse needs a really good clear out. It’s a bit overcrowded with over wintering geraniums at the moment- I’ll have to see when they can go out so I can see the rest of the mess!

Weather: chilly but lovely spring day
Covid: cases continuing to fall and another 435,000 people vaccinated. I’ve got round to looking up how they account for false positives with close to a million tests conducted per day. They seem to think that false positives and false negatives balance each other out. I feel like that must change as the number of cases decreases - the number of false positives will stay the same and false negatives will drop. Still I’m sure there are some big brains loving doing the maths....
Good thing: blossom and daffodils
Judith Greenwood

Newbank Lass ace
You have the same veg to grow as we do! Its on my job list to start them off this week
March 7th, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
And I like the mug, very fitting for your chosen activity!
March 7th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Wishing you luck. There were so few seeds in my packets I have no spares. Keep forgetting to water.
March 7th, 2021  
