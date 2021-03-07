New beginnings

I’ve made good progress with the report I’m writing so I ventured down to the greenhouse. I’ve planted 5 each of 3 types of tomatoes and some outdoor cucumbers. They are in a heated propagator but I have more seed in case of disaster at some point. I have courgette, beans and squash for a bit later in the month. It’s nice to get started again though the greenhouse needs a really good clear out. It’s a bit overcrowded with over wintering geraniums at the moment- I’ll have to see when they can go out so I can see the rest of the mess!



Weather: chilly but lovely spring day

Covid: cases continuing to fall and another 435,000 people vaccinated. I’ve got round to looking up how they account for false positives with close to a million tests conducted per day. They seem to think that false positives and false negatives balance each other out. I feel like that must change as the number of cases decreases - the number of false positives will stay the same and false negatives will drop. Still I’m sure there are some big brains loving doing the maths....

Good thing: blossom and daffodils