Light and lights

I went mad this morning and drove across town so I could take a walk on the south side. I really enjoyed catching up with places I regularly walked the dog but it didn’t really take me enough steps so I might just have to walk it from home next time - there are coffee possibilities to break up the walk but then there’s the ‘comfort break’ issue to consider!

This is Peterhouse - the oldest and smallest of Cambridge’s colleges which was founded in 1284 by the Bishop of Ely. When I was a student is was one of the most traditional as in being rather old fashioned and right wing - now it is traditional in that students are really encouraged to eat together in Hall and still wear ‘white tie to the ball’ but it is also much more diverse and like many Cambridge colleges has a female Master. It counts five Nobel prize winners amongst its alumni.



Weather: sunshine and hail storms

Covid: loads of school kids from the boarding school out and about in uniform - feels normal till you want to nip in a shop and have to mask up and queue.

Good thing: lots of pedestrians and cyclists out but v few cars





