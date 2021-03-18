March 2020

This month on the family calendar has been reminding us of the build up to lockdown. We managed a couple of days on the Suffolk coast, knowing that the world was rapidly changing, and getting a small taste of how people felt in the days before war was declared- ‘how bad is it going to be and how long will it last?’ Monty was in heaven on the beaches bless him so we were very glad he had that last holiday. We also went over to Ely cathedral for a costume exhibition- already people were distancing themselves although sanitiser and masks were like gold dust. On the Monday of the third week in March we had a call from Adam and his girlfriend anxious about the supermarkets which were stripped completely bare but also worried about coming to us in case they brought virus. In the end we decided that they would come and behave as if they had the virus. I went to a Governors’ meeting in the evening before they arrived and then cancelled all other gym & art classes. It was just as well because by Thursday afternoon Adam was unwell, shut in his room with paracetamol the rest of us were isolating. For some reason I still don’t understand (disbelief?!) they brought three days of clothes - at some point after a couple of months there was a mercy dash in and out of London to collect clothes for hot weather. We had the pleasure of their company for three months.



Weather: mizzle

Covid: 1 year since lockdown started in our house

Good thing: adaptation