First day of spring

Hurrah! My favourite season begins..... I had 2 lovely flower deliveries this morning - one for me and one for a friend - justified as supporting local businesses but really I don’t need an excuse! The new staging for my greenhouse arrived unexpectedly early and Nigel has assembled it for me. I’ve also cleared out a load of clutter (much over due) and had a good sweep up. All I need now is for the seeds I sowed to actually germinate. I think I may need to sow some more - so much for getting ahead....



Weather: fine - would like just a few more degrees but can’t complain.

Covid: 50% of the adult population vaccinated at least once.

Good thing: much as I hate Amazon you can get some really weird things through them.

