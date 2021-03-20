Previous
First day of spring by judithg
79 / 365

First day of spring

Hurrah! My favourite season begins..... I had 2 lovely flower deliveries this morning - one for me and one for a friend - justified as supporting local businesses but really I don’t need an excuse! The new staging for my greenhouse arrived unexpectedly early and Nigel has assembled it for me. I’ve also cleared out a load of clutter (much over due) and had a good sweep up. All I need now is for the seeds I sowed to actually germinate. I think I may need to sow some more - so much for getting ahead....

Weather: fine - would like just a few more degrees but can’t complain.
Covid: 50% of the adult population vaccinated at least once.
Good thing: much as I hate Amazon you can get some really weird things through them.
Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
21% complete

Pat Knowles ace
That is a truly amazing bouquet Judith! Such beautiful blooms! Greenhouse time....we will be seeing your gardening clip on Gardeners World next!!
March 20th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Looks very posh! Why not treat yourself. It's not like we're buying fancy meals out at the moment. Do you think seeds can rot and not germinate? Might bring mine into the house to see what happens before starting again.
March 20th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Exquisite!
March 20th, 2021  
