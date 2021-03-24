Previous
Next
Spring is busting out all over by judithg
83 / 365

Spring is busting out all over

Community Fridge day today and it started early with a supermarket collection. The lifting yesterday and today has taken its toll on my back (it will recover) so when I set out on a walk late afternoon my leg was playing up almost straight away. Anyway I was rewarded with lovely weather (not the forecast rain) and an abundance of riches on the photo front. My first offering is the beautiful tree in Great St Mary’s garden.
Apologies for lack of commenting tonight- I’m zonked!

Weather: still cool but lovely
Covid: still cases hanging around
Good thing: the city is greening up all around and looking beautiful and it’s still quiet (luckily for businesses only for another month of that though). Our John Lewis is safe so I don’t need to lie around in a sobbing heap!
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FunnyFace
Isn't that beautiful?! I've a pink cherry tree at the bottom of my garden and I love it - so do the bluetits, they eat something off the blooms.

I hope your back will be better very soon x
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise