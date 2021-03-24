Spring is busting out all over

Community Fridge day today and it started early with a supermarket collection. The lifting yesterday and today has taken its toll on my back (it will recover) so when I set out on a walk late afternoon my leg was playing up almost straight away. Anyway I was rewarded with lovely weather (not the forecast rain) and an abundance of riches on the photo front. My first offering is the beautiful tree in Great St Mary’s garden.

Apologies for lack of commenting tonight- I’m zonked!



Weather: still cool but lovely

Covid: still cases hanging around

Good thing: the city is greening up all around and looking beautiful and it’s still quiet (luckily for businesses only for another month of that though). Our John Lewis is safe so I don’t need to lie around in a sobbing heap!

