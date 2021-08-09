Previous
Gold! by judithg
202 / 365

Gold!

The Olympics are over but this lily at Madingley Hall is still a winner! Spent the morning cleaning the house while on hold to the bank and I got a lot done in the time 🙄

Weather: cool, wet, sunny, wet
Covid: fingers crossed - staying fairly steady (at higher than desirable levels but steady).
Good thing: Rafiki has a good report from the vet.
Judith Greenwood

