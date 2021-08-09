Sign up
202 / 365
Gold!
The Olympics are over but this lily at Madingley Hall is still a winner! Spent the morning cleaning the house while on hold to the bank and I got a lot done in the time 🙄
Weather: cool, wet, sunny, wet
Covid: fingers crossed - staying fairly steady (at higher than desirable levels but steady).
Good thing: Rafiki has a good report from the vet.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Judith Greenwood
ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
