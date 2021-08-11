Little Trinity

The main part of this house was built in 1725 with the far white wing much earlier. It’s all listed and protected including the railings which I’ve stuck my phone through. There is an interesting character sitting over the gate which I will take my proper camera out to. I’d love to go inside because that is also impressive by all accounts but students live in it now so I hope it’s robust!



Weather: actually summery

Covid: Adam got his second jab throwing his poor twice infected, once jabbed immune system into a frenzy!

Good thing: a good walk to John Lewis which is a good thing in its own right - light fitting in the sale!