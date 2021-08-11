Previous
Next
Little Trinity by judithg
204 / 365

Little Trinity

The main part of this house was built in 1725 with the far white wing much earlier. It’s all listed and protected including the railings which I’ve stuck my phone through. There is an interesting character sitting over the gate which I will take my proper camera out to. I’d love to go inside because that is also impressive by all accounts but students live in it now so I hope it’s robust!

Weather: actually summery
Covid: Adam got his second jab throwing his poor twice infected, once jabbed immune system into a frenzy!
Good thing: a good walk to John Lewis which is a good thing in its own right - light fitting in the sale!
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely shot
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise