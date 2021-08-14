Previous
Scraping by by judithg
Scraping by

Taken just after I’d burned myself on the heat gun… Stripping back paint is one of those jobs I usually regret starting and this time is no exception.

Weather: too nice to be inside with a heat gun
Covid: no change
Good thing: the windowsill is easier than the door frame
Judith Greenwood

@judithg
Judith Greenwood
