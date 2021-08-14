Sign up
206 / 365
Scraping by
Taken just after I’d burned myself on the heat gun… Stripping back paint is one of those jobs I usually regret starting and this time is no exception.
Weather: too nice to be inside with a heat gun
Covid: no change
Good thing: the windowsill is easier than the door frame
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Judith Greenwood
ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
