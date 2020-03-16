Previous
Toilet Rolls by judithmullineux
76 / 365

Toilet Rolls

Continuing with the toilet theme the weekend was when panic buying of toilet rolls seemed to reach its peak - no one seemed to understand why......
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photography looking to improve
