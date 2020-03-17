Previous
St Patrick’s Day by judithmullineux
St Patrick’s Day

St Patricks Day but no parade - it was cancelled due to concerns re COVID-19. However allegedly people still gathered in pubs around Digbeth to celebrate - which was worrying.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Judith Mullineux

