Cocooning during COVID-19

People were starting to realise they had to reduce social contacts. Social distancing as a word was not yet common parlance but people were beginning to talk about ‘isolation’ and coming up with softer ways of describing the phenomenon. I caught sight of this street sign on a local walk. The sign seemed to be ‘cocooned’ in the hedge and the ‘feathers’ conjured up the idea of ‘cocooning’ a word that was being used to describe ‘social isolation’.