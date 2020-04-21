Previous
Blue by judithmullineux
Blue

Playing with mirrors on the lawn trying to capture the blue sky before it’s gone.
I’ll need these as a memento when it’s gone.....
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photographer looking to improve
