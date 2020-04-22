Previous
Next
Tape measures during COVID by judithmullineux
114 / 365

Tape measures during COVID

Looking to collect a number of examples of ‘taped off’ areas on my daily walk
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photographer looking to improve
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise