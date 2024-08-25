Previous
At the Park by judyc57
At the Park

I loved the great big white clouds in the sky. Working on composing my shots. This one was for the rule of thirds, lining up the treetops with the bottom horizontal line, and the big cloud at an intersecting point.
JudyC

