Previous
Next
The Wasp by judyc57
Photo 2264

The Wasp

This wasp showed up when I was taking pictures of this interesting tree.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Their colors make them look more dangerous. It's a Paper Wasp and their sting can be painful especially for people with sensitively to their venom.
September 7th, 2024  
JudyC ace
@skipt07 Good to know! It sure scared me away!
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise