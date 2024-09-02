Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2264
The Wasp
This wasp showed up when I was taking pictures of this interesting tree.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
2
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2632
photos
44
followers
119
following
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th September 2024 6:39am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
leaves
,
insect
,
wasp
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Their colors make them look more dangerous. It's a Paper Wasp and their sting can be painful especially for people with sensitively to their venom.
September 7th, 2024
JudyC
ace
@skipt07
Good to know! It sure scared me away!
September 7th, 2024
