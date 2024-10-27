Previous
A day at the Mountains by juergenunterwegs
27 / 365

A day at the Mountains

Today the first day in the alps since 4 months.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mike ace
excellent black & white
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise