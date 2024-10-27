Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
A day at the Mountains
Today the first day in the alps since 4 months.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
1
1
Juergen
@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
27
photos
11
followers
11
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
27th October 2024 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
mike
ace
excellent black & white
October 27th, 2024
