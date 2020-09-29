Sign up
Photo 1378
Just a Bird
On vacation and this guy was just hanging around - so of course I had to take a picture.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
juletee
@juletee
1379
photos
20
followers
45
following
377% complete
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS50
Taken
30th September 2020 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
You were on vacation at the same time as I was!
So good to see your photo once again. I have not been on very much lately so it is amazing that I happen to jump in when you post. Otherwise, your pic would get buried in my feed and I would have missed it!
Great shot - and glad you are still clicking!
October 7th, 2020
