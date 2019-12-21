Previous
Christmas Socks by julie
Fun time with family. We all exchanged stuffef Christmas socks and then put the socks on. This was fun because we all had our legs on a table which was comical.
Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
