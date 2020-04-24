Previous
Umbrella Plants by julie
Umbrella Plants

Are popping up everywhere.

We've been taking a walk every day in the woods.

We have seen a raccoon, a deer, woodpecker, and a turkey. Just one for each day. Sorry. No pictures of those!
Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
