Photo 2987
Umbrella Plants
Are popping up everywhere.
We've been taking a walk every day in the woods.
We have seen a raccoon, a deer, woodpecker, and a turkey. Just one for each day. Sorry. No pictures of those!
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
0
0
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S767VL
Taken
24th April 2020 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
