Previous
Next
New Kitty by julie
Photo 3462

New Kitty

He's been a biter and scratcher but starting to warm up and sit still for a few minutes here and there and will let me pet him. He was relaxing and looked cute.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
948% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot, he does look ever so relaxed and quite adorable.
November 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise