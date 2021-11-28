Sign up
Photo 3462
New Kitty
He's been a biter and scratcher but starting to warm up and sit still for a few minutes here and there and will let me pet him. He was relaxing and looked cute.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, he does look ever so relaxed and quite adorable.
November 28th, 2021
