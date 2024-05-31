Previous
Watercolor Painting by julie
Watercolor Painting

I did copy a picture I saw on Pinterest. But I'm still happy I was able to do it.
31st May 2024

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
